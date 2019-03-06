Target releases line of $10 wines

"The Collection," a selection of five California wines that are just $9.99 a bottle, hit Target stores that sell wine nationwide this week.

(NEW YORK) — Target is out with a brand new collection of “premium wine” — and they are all under $10.



It features five different wines including a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Wine Blend, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and a Rosé.

The company released the full list, including tasting notes and a pairing guide for each bottle on their website.

Target recommends their Cab Sauvignon with BBQ rib-eye steak or sauteed mushrooms. Meanwhile, their Chardonnay pairs well with grilled shrimp, pasta with a light cream sauce, or soft cheeses like brie, according to their site. As for their Rosé? Try it with light pasta, rice dishes and soft cheeses.

This “premium” collection follows the popular line of $5 wines Target released in 2017.

