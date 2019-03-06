Markets Right Now: Stocks mark their 3rd loss in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, giving the market its third straight loss. Health care, technology and energy…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, giving the market its third straight loss.

Health care, technology and energy companies accounted for the bulk of the market’s slide Wednesday, offsetting gains in materials stocks and utilities. Several retailers also rose.

Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market.

General Electric lost 7.9 percent, and Pfizer fell 2.4 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch surged 20 percent after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,771.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 133 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,673. The Nasdaq fell 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,505.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling in midday trading on Wall Street as losses for health care and technology companies offset more gains for retailers.

General Electric fell 6.6 percent Wednesday after the conglomerate’s CEO said it will be left with no extra funds in 2019.

Exxon Mobil fell 2 percent after the energy company said it would increase spending.

Retailers continued to make gains. Abercrombie & Fitch surged 22 percent after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,775.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 133 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,669. The Nasdaq fell 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,522.

Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street, led by losses in energy and industrial companies.

General Electric fell 6 percent early Wednesday after the conglomerate’s CEO said it will be left with no extra funds in 2019.

Exxon Mobil fell 2 percent after the energy company said it would increase spending.

Retailers continued to make gains. Abercrombie & Fitch surged 19 percent after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,787.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 25,813. The Nasdaq slipped 8 points to 7,567.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

