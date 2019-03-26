202
Clarification: Apple-Streaming TV story

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 6:40 pm 03/26/2019 06:40pm
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — In a story March 25, The Associated Press reported that Apple’s new credit card will offer 2 percent cash back. That applies only when using Apple Pay, a mobile version of the card. Using the physical card will earn 1 percent cash back.

