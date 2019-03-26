Clarification: Apple-Streaming TV story

Apple announced a new streaming service, Apple TV Plus, which will house its original shows and movies and could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — In a story March 25, The Associated Press reported that Apple’s new credit card will offer 2 percent cash back. That applies only when using Apple Pay, a mobile version of the card. Using the physical card will earn 1 percent cash back.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.