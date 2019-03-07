202
Builders fined in deaths of 2 men who fell from scaffolding

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 8:50 am 03/07/2019 08:50am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal agency fined two construction companies $157,792 for violations related to the deaths of two workers who fell to their deaths from scaffolding at a hotel being built near Disney World.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday fined PCL Construction Services Inc. $144,532 and Universal Engineering Services $13,260 for the workers deaths.

The agency said 46-year-old Jerry Bell and 34-year-old Lorenzo Zavala were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of the JW Marriott Hotel at Bonnet Creek in August when the support structure collapsed. A third worker fell but held on and climbed to safety.

OSHA said contractors failed to “inspect formwork, shoring, working decks and scaffolds properly.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

