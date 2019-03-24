202
Home » Consumer News » Average US price of…

Average US price of gas jumps 16 cents per gallon, to $2.66

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 2:32 pm 03/24/2019 02:32pm
Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 16 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as supplies tighten while refineries undergo maintenance in advance of increased demand during the summer driving season.

Lundberg says Sunday that the current retail price is the same as it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.48 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.29 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.08.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!