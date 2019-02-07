Wisconsin-based Shopko announces more store closings

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has announced more store closings as the company tries to emerge from bankruptcy. Shopko said this week it plans to close an additional 139 Shopko and…

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has announced more store closings as the company tries to emerge from bankruptcy.

Shopko said this week it plans to close an additional 139 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores. That brings the list of closings to 251 stores, about two-thirds of the company’s retail locations.

In addition, the company says it will relocate about 50 optical centers in closing stores to new, stand-alone locations. Shopko filed for bankruptcy protection in January, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure.

The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, said in a statement it believes the closings will help make Shopko more attractive to potential buyers.

