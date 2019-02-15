202
Home » Consumer News » Tips to save on…

Tips to save on rising grocery costs

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio February 15, 2019 9:17 am 02/15/2019 09:17am
Share
The United States Department of Agriculture is forecasting food prices to increase up to 2 percent overall, with even bigger jumps expected in categories like dairy, fresh vegetables, fruits and cereals. (iStock)

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve taken a trip to the supermarket lately, you may have been hit with a higher grocery bill at checkout.

The United States Department of Agriculture is forecasting food prices to increase up to 2 percent overall, with even bigger jumps expected in categories like dairy, fresh vegetables, fruits and cereals.

The hike in prices is affecting all grocery stores, including Whole Foods, which had been touting drops. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Amazon is raising prices at the supermarket chain.

So how can you save money the next time you shop for groceries? ABC News’ Becky Worley shares her tips in the video below:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News grocery shopping Latest News Life & Style Living News saving money
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500