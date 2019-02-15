The ultimate Presidents Day deals and what to buy now

Presidents Day is just around the corner and the sales are already starting to heat up.

(NEW YORK) — Presidents Day is just around the corner and the sales are already starting to heat up.

ABC News’ Good Morning America teamed up with Lori Bergamotto, style director of Good Housekeeping magazine, to find the biggest can’t-miss deals for the upcoming holiday weekend and help breakdown which items to buy now for the biggest savings.

Compared to bigger retail holidays, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day deals can sometimes be overlooked, but it is a key time to shop, according to Bergamotto.

On some of the bigger retail holidays, many products will go on a flash sale for a limited time. When Presidents Day rolls around, a lot of items are already on sale and companies will start offering even steeper discounts.

Here, Bergamotto breaks down some of the biggest Presidents Day sales to look out for this weekend by category:

Fashion

Presidents Day is actually a great time to invest in a good winter coat. Some of the biggest deals to look out for this weekend will be on Nordstrom (up to 40 percent off), Old Navy (up to 50 percent off) and BooHoo (up to 80 percent off).

Tech

Presidents Day weekend is the ideal time to buy a new laptop, according to Bergamotto. Best Buy and Dell are offering discounts of up to $400 off. Also be sure to check out Lenovo, which is slashing prices up to 45 percent.

Home decor

If you’re looking to refresh your space, be sure to check out West Elm and Pottery Barn, which are both slashing prices up 70 percent off this weekend. Ashley Furniture is also having a sale this weekend of up to 30 percent off.

Appliances

This weekend is a great time to invest in big indoor home appliances, such as fridges. Lowes and Home Depot are offering discounts of up to 35 percent on select home appliances, while Sears is offering up to 40 percent.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.