Restaurant Brands gains, Loews plunges

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
NuVasive, up $6.57 to $56.12
The medical device maker is a potential buyout target of Britain’s Smith & Nephew Plc., according to media reports.
Insperity, up $21.07 to $131.97
The human resources company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and a strong forecast.
Restaurant Brands International, up $1.02 to $63.72
Sales at its Tim Horton’s stores helped boost revenue for the chain restaurant owner, which also operates Burger King and Popeye’s.
Loews, down $2.91, to $44.56
The commercial property insurer reported a fourth-quarter loss, falling short of forecasts, on higher catastrophe losses.
Norfolk Southern, up $5.49 to $176.95
The railroad operator is moving forward with a plan to cut costs and boost revenue growth.
United States Steel, up 62 cents to $22.57
The steel maker will restart construction of a furnace in Alabama as tariffs help raise prices and increase domestic demand.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber, down 4 cents to $18.65
Several Wall Street analysts cut their target prices for the tire maker as if faces higher commodity prices.
Activision Blizzard, down $3.30 to $40.11
The company plans to announce layoffs as tougher competition cuts into sales, according to a media report.
