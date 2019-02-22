Police: Suspect fires at people in mall sporting goods store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot at specific people inside a sporting goods store in a South Carolina mall, though no one is believed to have been injured. North Charleston Deputy…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot at specific people inside a sporting goods store in a South Carolina mall, though no one is believed to have been injured.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Decker says officers are still seeking the gunman and the people he was shooting at Friday afternoon at the Northwoods Mall.

Decker says surveillance video captured the shooting about 3 p.m. and the man leaving via an emergency exit and getting rid of his gun. The police chief said in a video on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting was isolated to the store, Champs Sporting Goods.

Dozens of officers from three different police agencies rushed to the mall, which was evacuated.

