How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major stock indexes ended unevenly Friday after a late-day recovery erased most of the market’s early losses.

The burst of buying nudged the S&P 500 to its second weekly gain in a row. Gains in technology and consumer goods companies outweighed losses in financial stocks and retailers as investors continued to size up the latest batch of corporate quarterly snapshots.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,707.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 63.20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,106.33.

The Nasdaq composite added 9.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,298.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,506.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 1.35 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow rose 42.44 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq added 34.33 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 4.34 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 201.03 points, or 8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,778.87 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 662.92 points, or 10 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.84 points, or 11.7 percent.

