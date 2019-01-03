Top-selling new vehicles in the US in 2018

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 0.3 percent in 2018 to 17.27 million, automakers said Thursday. These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from 2017. Vehicle 2018 sales…
U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 0.3 percent in 2018 to 17.27 million, automakers said Thursday.
These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from 2017.
|Vehicle
|2018 sales
|Percent change from 2017
|Ford F-Series
|909,330
|+1.4
|Chevrolet Silverado
|585,581
|0.0
|Ram pickup
|536,980
|+7.2
|Toyota RAV4
|427,170
|+4.8
|Nissan Rogue
|412,110
|+2.1
|Honda CR-V
|379,013
|+0.3
|Toyota Camry
|343,439
|-11.3
|Chevrolet Equinox
|332,618
|+14.5
|Honda Civic
|327,760
|-13.7
