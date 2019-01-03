Top-selling new vehicles in the US in 2018

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 0.3 percent in 2018 to 17.27 million, automakers said Thursday. These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from 2017. Vehicle 2018 sales…

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks rose 0.3 percent in 2018 to 17.27 million, automakers said Thursday.

These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from 2017.

Vehicle 2018 sales Percent change from 2017 Ford F-Series 909,330 +1.4 Chevrolet Silverado 585,581 0.0 Ram pickup 536,980 +7.2 Toyota RAV4 427,170 +4.8 Nissan Rogue 412,110 +2.1 Honda CR-V 379,013 +0.3 Toyota Camry 343,439 -11.3 Chevrolet Equinox 332,618 +14.5 Honda Civic 327,760 -13.7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.