Home » Consumer News » Peeps debuting limited-edition marshmallow-flavored cereal

Peeps debuting limited-edition marshmallow-flavored cereal

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio January 18, 2019 6:34 am 01/18/2019 06:34am
Kellogg’s

(NEW YORK) — Kellogg’s has created a limited-edition Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal that will be rolling onto shelves nationwide before Easter.

The cereal is inspired by the popular chick and bunny-shaped Easter treat.

The sweet whole grain cereal will mimic Peep’s traditional springtime colors, while marshmallows that look like mini-versions of Peeps themselves will be sprinkled throughout.

The cereal will only be offered until supplies last.

Topics:
Business & Finance cereal Consumer News peeps
