202
Home » Consumer News » How to disable FaceTime…

How to disable FaceTime in iPhone, iPad or Mac

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 7:46 am 01/29/2019 07:46am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Apple Inc. is rushing to fix a serious bug in its FaceTime app that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely. The company has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging people to turn off the app. To disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, follow these steps.

Disabling FaceTime on a Mac

— Open the FaceTime app

— Choose FaceTime in the menu

—Choose “Turn off FaceTime”

Disabling FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad

— Open Settings

— Scroll down to FaceTime app

— Hit the button, turning green slider to gray

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500