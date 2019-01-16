202
Ford puts 2018 adjusted profit outlook below Street view

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 9:38 am 01/16/2019 09:38am
This April 23, 2018 photo shows the logo for Ford above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ford is calling for 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, slightly below Wall Street’s view, because of challenges including higher commodity and warranty costs and a business decline in China. Looking ahead, Ford Motor Co. Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in a statement that the automobile maker sees the potential for year-over-year improvement in revenue in 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is calling for 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, slightly below Wall Street’s view, because of challenges including higher commodity and warranty costs and a business decline in China.

Analysts predict earnings of $1.33 per share, according to FactSet.

Looking ahead, Ford Motor Co. Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in a statement Wednesday that the automobile maker sees the potential for year-over-year improvement in revenue in 2019.

Last week Ford announced it was cutting jobs in Europe as it reshapes its business to focus on more profitable commercial trucks and SUVs while shifting production to electric cars over the longer term.

Shares of the Dearborn, Michigan-based company fell 15 cents to $8.69 in morning trading.

Business & Finance Consumer News
