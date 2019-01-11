202.5
Class-action lawsuit filed over Marriott data breach

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:47 am 01/11/2019 10:47am
FILE - This Oct. 5, 2010 file photo shows the exterior of a Marriott hotel in Santa Clara, Calif. Marriott says that fewer guest records were involved in a previously announced data breach than it initially disclosed. The lodging company said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, that it now believes that the number of potentially involved guests is lower than the 500 million originally estimated. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A group of class-action law firms has filed the largest-to-date lawsuit related to hotel chain Marriott’s data breach.

The Daily Record reports that Marriott International Inc. is being sued by 176 plaintiffs from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in federal court. The world’s largest hotel chain confirmed late last year that hackers compiled stolen data from reservation systems used by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. for four years.

Marriott said last week that around 383 million guests were affected.

The plaintiffs assert Starwood and Marriott failed to identify the breach and notify those affected in a timely manner. Plaintiffs’ attorneys say Marriott should have discovered the breach during its acquisition of Starwood in 2016.

The report didn’t include a response from Marriott.

