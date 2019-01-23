202
Cardi B is getting her 1st Las Vegas residency

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:05 pm 01/23/2019 01:05pm
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Cardi B performs at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B will make her first residency at a Las Vegas club. Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 announced the hip-hop star’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cardi B will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

