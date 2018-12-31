Now could be the best time to buy a car, some experts say

Are you in the market for a new set of wheels? If so, now through Jan. 2 may be the best time to save money and get the car you want, according to some experts.

If you head to a dealership now, you’ll likely find “great availability, great pricing discounts, and the opportunity to choose between 2018 and 2019,” says Matt Jones, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds.

In fact, experts say this year’s December deals are deeper than ever.

“We’re seeing discounts of $7,000, $8,000,” Jones notes.

To make sure you’re getting the best deal, experts advise using the word “total” when talking to the dealer.

“If you’re looking to purchase a car, you have to ask, ‘What is my total out-the-door purchase price?’ That way there’s no confusion,” Jones says. “If you’re looking for a lease, ‘What is my total out-of-pocket expense?'”

