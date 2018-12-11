General Motors, WPP rise; Stitch Fix, CalAmp fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday: WPP PLC, up $1.25 to $52.38 The advertising and marketing giant announced a major restructuring that will include shedding 3,500 jobs. General Motors…

WPP PLC, up $1.25 to $52.38

The advertising and marketing giant announced a major restructuring that will include shedding 3,500 jobs.

General Motors Co., up 27 cents to $34.69

Bloomberg News reported that China is moving closer to lowering tariffs on imported cars made in the U.S.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.43 to $20.54

The online clothing styling service reported weaker-than-expected growth in active clients.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up 11 cents to $47.67

The bank announced an increase in its share buyback program.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 19 cents to $2.92

The owner of clothing store chains posted earnings and sales that were better than analysts were expecting.

DSW Inc., up $1.88 to $25.01

The footwear and accessories retailer reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts and issued a strong full-year outlook.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $9.78 to $129.46

The convenience store chain earned more in its latest quarter than analysts were expecting.

CalAmp Corp., down $2.81 to $14.18

The technology company sharply lowered its earnings and revenue forecasts.

