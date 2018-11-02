Target unveils early look into its Black Friday deals

Target on Thursday unveiled a sneak peek of its Black Friday doorbusters and deals, along with a one-day only sale on select items.

(NEW YORK) — Now that Halloween is over, Americans are turning their attention to the next big holiday — Thanksgiving — and of course, Black Friday.

In an extensive ad, which was posted online, Target announced that 15 of its TVs will be priced under $300 on Black Friday. It will also offer its lowest price of the season — $29.99 — on video games including Madden 19 and Density 2. Select games and puzzles will be priced at 50 percent off and the Xbox One S 1TB console with wireless controller and digital downloadable game will sell for $199.99, its lowest price of the season. Plus, sleepwear will start at $5 and sweaters will start at $10.

“We know many of our guests look forward to our Black Friday deals every year, and today, they can start shopping and save big on some of the hottest items of the season,” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

“Combined with the unmatched easy ways to shop with us — including new mobile technology that allows guests to skip the line for an even more convenient checkout — we’re confident guests will save time and money, and experience the joy of the season by choosing Target,” he added.

