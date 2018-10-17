202
Home » Consumer News » Wendy's worker who put…

Wendy’s worker who put ‘Chubby’ on customer receipt fired

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:56 am 10/17/2018 03:56am
Share

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A franchise owner of a North Carolina Wendy’s says an employee who called a customer “Chubby” on an order has been fired.

News outlets report the Carolina Restaurant Group issued a statement Tuesday that says they apologized to customer Jimmy Shue and terminated the employee, whose identity hasn’t been released. Shue says he went to the Gastonia restaurant this month and ordered two sandwiches, providing the cashier with his name “clear as day.”

He says he then noticed the receipt listed his name as “Chubby,” which he says was an attempt to make fun of his weight. He says another employee then hesitantly called out “Chubby” to alert him the order was ready and restaurant patrons laughed. He says he was embarrassed and left, later contacting Wendy’s corporate.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500