202
Home » Consumer News » Taxi drivers in Warsaw…

Taxi drivers in Warsaw protest unlicensed Uber drivers

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 10:03 am 10/18/2018 10:03am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers have driven slowly through Poland’s capital city of Warsaw, causing traffic jams as they protested low wages and competition from unlicensed companies like Uber.

Some drivers came from other Polish cities for the protest Thursday in front of the Justice Ministry, where they demanded new regulations that would protect licensed taxi firms. They held banners that read “Only Legal Taxis” and “Uber go home.”

They claimed Uber’s drivers had taken away many of their clients but were not paying taxes, thus depleting the city’s budget.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500