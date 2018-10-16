202
Home » Consumer News » Swallowing $16B purchase of…

Swallowing $16B purchase of Flipkart, Walmart cuts outlook

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:23 am 10/16/2018 10:23am
Share
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart trimmed its annual profit outlook citing the $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever. The company said on Tuesday, Oct. 16, however, that online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter’s 40 percent growth. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart trimmed its profit outlook citing this year’s $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever.

The company said on Tuesday that U.S. online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter’s 40 percent growth.

Since buying Jet.com for more than $3 billion two years ago, Walmart has been bulking up online, buying companies such as Bonobos and ModCloth. It’s also tried to speed up deliveries while expanding same-day grocery delivery.

The company says its online grocery pickup service is attracting new customers and shoppers are adding more items to their cart because of it.

Walmart Inc. now expects 2019 adjusted earnings of between $4.65 and $4.80 per share, down from $4.90 to $5.05.

Shares rose $1.51 to $95.33 in morning trading.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500