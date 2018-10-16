202
Home » Consumer News » Report: Uber IPO could…

Report: Uber IPO could put company value at $120 billion

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:44 am 10/16/2018 09:44am
Share
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on an iPad in Baltimore. Uber may put forth an initial public offering early next year that values the ride-hailing business at as much as $120 billion, according to a media report. The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday, Oct. 16, that Uber Technologies Inc. received valuation proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber may put forth an initial public offering early next year that values the ride-hailing business at as much as $120 billion, according to a media report.

The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc. received valuation proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. There is no guarantee Uber will fetch that valuation, or go public soon.

If it does, and at that price, the company would be worth more than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined.

There are hurdles for Uber, past and present. In addition to a series of scandals including workplace sexual harassment, theft of intellectual property and the ouster of its co-founder, the company is facing increasing competition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500