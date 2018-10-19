202
Home » Consumer News » Pharmacist who wouldn't fill…

Pharmacist who wouldn’t fill miscarriage drug is out

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:20 pm 10/19/2018 12:20pm
Share

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan pharmacist accused of refusing to fill a prescription to help a woman complete a miscarriage no longer works for the Meijer retail chain.

Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher says the pharmacist last worked in July. She didn’t say whether he was fired from the Petoskey store in northern Michigan.

Rachel Peterson this week said the pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for misoprostol in July so she could accelerate a miscarriage and avoid infection. She says he cited his religious beliefs. Misoprostol is sometimes taken as part of a drug combination to induce abortion.

Meijer says the pharmacist should have allowed someone else to fill the prescription. Peterson later got the medication from a Meijer near her home in Ionia, hours away.

Fecher says Meijer apologizes “for any customer experience that does not align with our core values.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500