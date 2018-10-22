Hasbro and Axon slip while Fiat Chrysler and Jacobs climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday: Hasbro Inc., down $3.03 to $95.01 The toymaker had a disappointing third quarter and said it will cut jobs as it deals with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Hasbro Inc., down $3.03 to $95.01

The toymaker had a disappointing third quarter and said it will cut jobs as it deals with the effects of Toys R Us bankruptcy.

Bristol-Myers Squib Co., down $3.42 to $50.88

The company said regulators want three more months to review data from a potential lung cancer treatment regimen.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $4.93 to $77.21

The company agreed to sell its chemicals and resources business to WorleyParsons of Australia for $3.3 billion in cash and stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 58 cents to $16.09

The automaker agreed to sell its components business, Magneti Marelli, to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei for about $7 billion.

American Railcar Industries Inc., up $23.71 to $70

The company agreed to be bought by ITE Rail Fund for $70 a share, or $1.34 billion.

Axon Enterprise Inc., down 54 cents to $57.98

The New York Police Department suspended use of Axon’s Vievu LE-5 body camera after one device exploded.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $3.83 to $106.40

The Kleenex tissue maker said Thomas Falk will step down as CEO on Jan. 1 after 16 years.

KeyCorp, down 59 cents to $17.25

Banks took losses and underperformed the rest of the market Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.