How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 4:34 pm 09/10/2018 04:34pm
U.S. stocks made small gains and broke out of a four-day losing streak Monday as industrial companies and retailers rose. Technology companies made a small recovery from last week’s steep losses.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index added 5.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,877.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 59.47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,857.07.

The Nasdaq composite rebounded 21.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,924.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.29 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,717.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 203.52 points, or 7.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,137.85 points, or 4.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,020.77 points, or 14.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 181.96 points, or 11.9 percent.

