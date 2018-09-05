Edmunds highlights 10 notable new cars for 2019

The 2019 model year vehicles are hitting dealerships right now. Trucks are a big deal, and new and improved full-size pickups from General Motors and Ram will offer buyers a bumper crop of choices. But…

The 2019 model year vehicles are hitting dealerships right now. Trucks are a big deal, and new and improved full-size pickups from General Motors and Ram will offer buyers a bumper crop of choices. But the 2019 model year will also debut new and innovative sedans, hybrids and electric vehicles. Although there isn’t enough room here for a comprehensive list, these 10 vehicles highlight the best of what you can expect at dealerships now or in the near future.

2019 BMW 8 SERIES

The BMW 8 Series coupe returns after a 20-plus-year hiatus. The new version will come in just one trim level to start, the M850i xDrive. It features a 523-horsepower turbocharged V8 and all-wheel drive. Generous use of aluminum, magnesium and carbon fiber stiffens the body and reduces weight, helping the new 8 Series dash from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds — a triumphant return to form. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $112,895.

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

A redesign from the ground up makes the new Silverado longer and lighter. A variety of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines highlight the truck’s versatility, helping the Silverado achieve up to 19 mpg combined and a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,200 pounds. The Silverado’s corporate sibling, the new GMC Sierra, has a more upscale interior and exclusive features. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $36,095 for the crew-cab version.

2019 FORD RANGER

The Ranger returns after eight years away, but it seems like longer. The Ranger was a dated truck when it left the scene in 2011. This fourth-generation pickup offers a compelling alternative to its midsize rivals with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and crew- and extended-cab models to suit a range of buyers. Optional off-road and work-truck packages should enhance its appeal. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $31,775 for the crew-cab version.

2019 GENESIS G70

Shoppers in the luxury sport sedan segment have a new offering to consider in the G70. A choice of turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engines and lively handling makes the G70 a car capable of swaying Audi and BMW loyalists. The G70 is also loaded with standard active safety features and the latest connected tech, making it a legitimate contender. Expected MSRP: $36,000.

2019 HONDA INSIGHT

This is the third time around for the Insight, which was the first hybrid sold in the U.S. For 2019, it’s a small sedan with a roomy cabin, refined interior quality and quiet ride. Even with fairly quick acceleration, the new Insight delivers 52 mpg in combined driving. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $23,725.

2019 JAGUAR I-PACE

An all-electric crossover isn’t what most people might associate with Jaguar, but the I-Pace may well turn the British automaker into a Tesla rival. With 240 miles of range, head-turning style and nearly 400 horsepower, the I-Pace is poised to redirect attention from Tesla’s offerings. It’s roomy enough for four adults and offers SUV-like cargo capacity. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $70,495.

2019 LEXUS UX

The newest Lexus is a subcompact SUV called the UX. It brings Lexus’ sharp design styling and a tech-rich interior to the class. The UX will offer a four-cylinder engine, and while Lexus hasn’t revealed all the details yet, we expect optional all-wheel drive and a generous set of tech and driver safety features. An optional performance package and hybrid model should broaden the UX’s appeal. Expected MSRP: around $31,000.

2019 RAM 1500

Fully redesigned, the Ram 1500 builds on its strengths and shores up its weaknesses. Key to its success is its unique rear suspension design, which gives the Ram the smoothest ride in its class. For 2019, the Ram sheds weight while increasing towing and payload capacity and gains hybrid-like electric assist for its V6 and V8 engines. It even offers an optional, massive 12-inch touchscreen display. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $36,140 for the crew-cab version.

2019 SUBARU ASCENT

Subaru returns to the three-row SUV class with the new Ascent. With seating for up to eight, a massive cargo space and a new four-cylinder engine that returns 23 mpg combined, the Ascent offers an excellent choice for families. Standard all-wheel drive and nearly 9 inches of ground clearance mean the Ascent can roam off the highway as well as it can mean urban streets. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $32,970.

2019 VOLVO XC40

For 2019, Volvo shrinks the best elements of its larger SUVs into the more affordable XC40. It offers comfortable seats, ample interior space, and clever cargo space and small-item storage. The XC40’s four-cylinder engine comes in two power levels: 187 horsepower, or 248 horsepower when equipped with all-wheel drive. And like all Volvos, this new SUV comes with sophisticated driver safety systems. Starting MSRP (including destination fee): $34,195.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Several new and redesigned cars, trucks and SUVs are coming for the 2019 model year, and many will arrive at dealers by the end of the year. If you’ve been waiting for a good reason to buy a new car, the broad range of choices among the class of 2019 should offer ample motivation.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Dan Frio is a staff writer at Edmunds. Twitter: @danfrio; Instagram: danfrio

