By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending up 0.4 percent while annual inflation rises 2.3 percent, highest in 6 years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer spending up 0.4 percent while annual inflation rises 2.3 percent, highest in 6 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.