Lululemon and American Outdoor rise; Ambarella drops

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

American Outdoor Brands Corp., up $4.26 to $14.03

The gun, camping and hunting gear maker said sales improved and it cut costs.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $17.93 to $154.93

The yoga pants maker raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Ambarella Inc., down $1.44 to $38.31

The video compression chip maker forecast weaker-than-expected revenue in the current quarter.

Big Lots Inc., down $4.81 to $43.05

The discount retailer’s profit and sales both fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Cooper Cos., down $7.91 to $255.78

Investors were disappointed with the contact lens and surgical products maker’s quarterly forecasts.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $15.59 to $260

The beauty products company announced a partnership with Kylie Cosmetics.

Integrated Device Technology Inc., up 5 cents to $5.29

Nikkei reported that Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics is in talks to buy the company.

Lam Research Corp., up 62 cents to $173.09

Technology companies made bigger gains than the rest of the S&P 500 Friday.

