Dessert company awarded $720,000 in fight over ice cream

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 5:17 pm 08/17/2018 05:17pm
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts dessert company that accused its ice cream supplier of destroying its business by secretly altering the recipe has been awarded $720,000.

The jury verdict came Friday in the legal battle between 600 lb Gorillas Inc. and New Jersey-based Mister Cookie Face LLC. The jury also awarded Mister Cookie Face $270,000 for products 600 lb Gorillas never paid for.

600 lb Gorillas accused Mister Cookie Face and its parent company of watering down the ice cream for its sandwiches. Mister Cookie Face denies its ice cream was subpar.

600 lb Gorillas attorney Andrew Lorin says his client is thrilled even though the payout is less than the $3.9 million it sought.

Mister Cookie Face lawyer Blake Hannafan also applauds the verdict and says 600 lb Gorillas “overreached.”

