201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Consumer News » Shoppers spending more may…

Shoppers spending more may make a merry season for retailers

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 9:30 am 12/24/2017 09:30am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Jesus Reyes pushes a television down an aisle as he shops at a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kan. Shoppers feeling good about the economy, who are spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats, could make this the best holiday season in several years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers who are feeling good about the economy and spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best holiday season in several years.

That’s good news for retailers, some of which have had few reasons to be merry. But there’s no question that stores need to keep adapting to how people shop as spending moves online. Customer sentiment could shift again based on how they feel the tax overhaul is affecting them. Tax cuts mean some shoppers may have more money in their pockets, but they could opt to save it.

Experts have issued rosy forecasts for the season. Shoppers seem to be in the mood as unemployment is at 17-year low and consumer sentiment has reached its highest level since 2000.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Holiday News Latest News Living News
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest