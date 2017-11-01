201.5
Pennsylvania collects 1st $1 million under new gambling law

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 2:26 pm 11/01/2017 02:26pm
FILE – In this July 1, 2013, file photo, casino patrons play some of the 600 slot machines at the Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, located approximately 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, shortly after its grand opening in Farmington, Pa. Cash is already rolling into Pennsylvania's coffers as a result of a sprawling gambling expansion law signed on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cash is already rolling into Pennsylvania’s coffers as a result of a sprawling, two-day-old gambling expansion law.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Wednesday that Valley Forge Casino Resort has paid a $1 million fee to allow gambling by people who aren’t taking part in other amenities there.

The provision allowed the payment by the state’s two licensed resort casinos to be relieved of requirements in the original 2004 casino law that gamblers also must take part in other amenities at an establishment or be guests there.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill on Monday, and the effect is immediate.

Valley Forge Casino says on its website it’s open to the public at no cost.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

