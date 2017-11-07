Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are ticking higher in early trading as health care companies and banks make gains.

Online travel companies TripAdvisor and Priceline slumped Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline’s quarterly forecast disappointed investors. TripAdvisor tumbled 15 percent and Priceline lost 9 percent.

Meanwhile cruise line Royal Caribbean Cruises had a stronger-than-expected quarter even though it dealt with the effects of several major hurricanes, and its stock jumped 4.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index is up 1 point, or 0.1 percent to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,574. The Nasdaq composite fell 1 point to 6,785. All three indexes finished at record highs Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.