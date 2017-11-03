EPA chief set to meet privately with chemical industry execs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s top environmental regulator is set to speak privately to chemical industry executives next week during a conference at a luxury oceanfront golf resort.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is listed as the featured speaker at a board meeting of the American Chemistry Council, which has lobbied against stricter regulations for chemical manufacturers. The three-day conference is being held at The Sanctuary resort on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The event will not be open to the public or the news media. Travel and lodging expenses for Pruitt, four aides and his security detail will be borne by taxpayers.

Pruitt has crisscrossed the country to meet behind closed doors with top executives of industries his agency regulates. The EPA’s inspector general is currently reviewing Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded trips.

