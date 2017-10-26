The Latest: Mark Halperin’s book on 2016 election canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment in Hollywood (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Mark Halperin’s publisher has canceled the book he was to co-write about the 2016 election.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that the decision was made in “light of the recent news” about Halperin, who faces allegations of sexual harassment. The book was to have been the third in a series by Halperin and fellow political reporter John Heilemann. The first release, “Game Change,” was a best-seller about the 2008 race that almost single-handedly revived the campaign book as a genre and was the basis for an award-winning HBO film. Their second collaboration, “Double Down,” covered the 2012 election.

Earlier Thursday, HBO had dropped a planned movie version of the 2016 book.

Halperin has apologized for what he termed inappropriate behavior.

___

5:50 p.m.

Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have added their names to the growing list of women who have come forward to allege that writer and director James Toback sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published Thursday, Blair describes meeting Toback in a hotel room to discuss a role. There, she says, he propositioned her and said she couldn’t leave until he had release. She says he sat down on her leg, pressed against her and threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone.

McAdams says she was 21 when she met Toback for an audition and says Toback told her that he had masturbated to the thought of her and asked if he could see her pubic hair. She says she left the room and was not physically assaulted.

More than 200 have come out with stories about Toback’s alleged conduct since The Los Angeles Times wrote about 38 accounts on Sunday. The 72-year-old denied the allegations to the Times and declined to comment on the new allegations to Vanity Fair.

___

5 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein is suing his former company seeking access to his employment file and emails to help defend the former film mogul from multiple investigations.

Weinstein’s lawsuit against the company he co-founded cites the fallen mogul’s need to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases for needing to access the records. He also cites the possibility of suing for wrongful termination.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware on Thursday states that Weinstein believes his email account will exonerate him and The Weinstein Co. from claims leveled against him. Weinstein was fired from the company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by the producer ran in the New York Times.

The suit also states Weinstein’s contention that he can provide context to his emails that would help defend against a civil rights investigation launched by New York’s attorney general.

An email seeking comment from The Weinstein Co. was not immediately returned.

___

12:50 p.m.

The Lexus luxury vehicle brand is ending its agreements with The Weinstein Co. after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein.

A spokeswoman for the brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp. confirmed the decision on Thursday.

Lexus was a sponsor and had product placement in The Weinstein Co.’s “Project Runway” reality television show. Spokeswoman Nancy Hubbell says the last episode with Lexus sponsorship aired earlier in October and no other shows are pending.

Also cut was Lexus Short Films, which helped emerging filmmakers become better known through The Weinstein Co.

“Lexus will continue to explore opportunities that allow the brand to support emerging creative people in the film and fashion realms,” Hubbell said in a statement.

___

8:05 a.m.

Actress Ashley Judd says she escaped Harvey Weinstein’s sexual advances by making a deal.

She says she told him, yes, she would submit to him only after winning an Oscar in one of his movies.

Then she says she fled from his hotel room where, two decades ago, she had arrived as a young actress for what she thought would be a business meeting.

Appearing on Thursday’s “Good Morning America,” Judd says she remains of two minds about how she handled the confrontation. She says she feels ashamed. She also credits her snap decision as brilliant.

Judd was among the first of what has become dozens of women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Weinstein, who is now under criminal investigation for rape in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.