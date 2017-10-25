Stocks tumble after weak earnings as tech, industrials sink

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling Wednesday as banks and industrial firms take sharp losses. High-dividend stocks are skidding while bond yields rise, and technology companies are also lower. Weak third-quarter reports and forecasts from AT&T, Boeing, Advanced Micro Devices and others are contributing to the losses.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,559 as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,347. Earlier it fell as much as 190 points. The Nasdaq composite sank 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,567. The Russell 2000 index, which is comprised of smaller-company stocks, dropped 5 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,494.

POWER DOWN: Defense contractor General Dynamics lost $4.51, or 2.1 percent, to $207.57. The company’s technology and marine systems businesses reported lower sales compared to a year ago, falling far short of estimates. Boeing’s solid quarter and improved annual profit estimate still missed investors’ lofty expectations. Boeing stock has almost doubled in value in the last 12 months, but Wednesday it fell $8.98, or 3.4 percent, to $257.02. General Electric declined for the third day in a row and is trading at its lowest price in more than four years as it lost 44 cents, or 2 percent, to $21.4.

EARNINGS WOES: Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices dropped $1.81, or 12.7 percent, to $12.44 after its fourth-quarter forecasts disappointed investors. Network equipment maker Juniper Networks also issued a mediocre forecast and its stock lost $1.69, or 6.1 percent, to $24.57. Discover Financial Services lost $2.46, or 3.7 percent, to $64.93 as the credit card issuer and lender set aside more money to cover potential losses on bad loans. Analysts were also unimpressed with its profit because of a tax benefit. Regional bank Huntington Bancshares fell 28 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $13.93.

THE QUOTE: Bond yields jumped after a report from the Commerce Department showed orders for long-lasting manufactured goods and business investment grew in September. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Equity Research, said that’s good news for the economy, but it actually hurt stocks Wednesday because it might lead to greater inflation.

“Higher yields (and) a string of positive returns from the market combined with some weak earnings numbers gave investors some reasons to attempt to take profits,” he said. Stocks have risen for the last six weeks.

BONDS: Bond prices fell again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent from 2.42 percent. Bond yields are touching their highest levels since March, and that’s putting pressure on companies that pay large dividends. Those stocks tend to do better when bond yields weaken, as the reduced yields make them more attractive to investors who are looking for income.

BUSY SIGNAL: Stocks that pay large dividends were hurt by a double-whammy of weak earnings and falling bond yields.

AT&T lost $1.37, or 39 percent, to $33.49 after it reported a smaller profit and less revenue than Wall Street expected in the third quarter. Among utilities, DTE Energy sank $2.06, or 1.8 percent, to $110.64.

THIRSTY: Dr Pepper Snapple tumbled $4.53, or 5 percent, to $85.18. The 7Up maker’s profit and sales were weaker than expected. It cut its profit forecast for the year because of higher costs as well as expenses from its purchase of energy drink maker Bai Brands. Dr Pepper Snapple also said hurricanes Harvey and Irma affected its business in the third quarter.

MELTED QUESO: Chipotle Mexican Grill served up disappointing third-quarter results as food safety scares continued to affect its business. The Mexican food chain introduced a new queso cheese dip in its latest effort to win back customers, but the effects of a 2015 E. coli outbreak and other problems still haven’t dissipated. The stock plunged $47.58, or 14.7 percent, to $276.72.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 29 cents to $52.18 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 11 cents to $58.44 per barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.73 a gallon. Heating oil remained at $1.82 a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold inched up 70 cents to $1,279 an ounce. Silver lost 4 cents to $16.93 an ounce. Copper fell 2 cents to $3.18 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.72 yen from 113.58 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1807 from $1.1788. The British pound rose to $1.3255 from $1.3136.

OVERSEAS: Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 1.1 percent as investors felt a stronger-than-expected report on economic growth makes it more likely the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4 percent and the DAX in Germany lost 0.5 percent.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5 percent as a 16-day winning streak for Japanese stocks came to an end. The index rose 7.2 percent over that period, its longest winning streak since World War II. The South Korean Kospi added 0.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent.

