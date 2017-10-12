How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stock indexes retreated from their record highs Thursday as retailers and media companies declined and investors shrugged at quarterly reports from a few big banks.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 4.31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,550.93.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 31.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,841.01.

The Nasdaq composite declined 12.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,591.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 1.76 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,505.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.60 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 67.34 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1.33 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.05 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 312.10 points, or 13.9 percent.

The Dow is up 3,078.41 points, or 15.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,208.39 points, or 22.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.03 points, or 10.9 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.