FAO Schwarz opening shops within Bon-Ton stores

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 3:46 pm 10/27/2017 03:46pm
FILE - In this July 15, 2015 file photo, Two "toy soldiers" in bright red coats greet customers in front of the flagship FAO Schwarz toy store on Fifth Avenue in New York. FAO Schwarz, whose famous New York toy store was shut down two years ago, is making a return. Nearly 190 FAO Schwarz shops will open inside department stores run by Bon-Ton Stores Inc., including Bon-Ton, Carson's and Younkers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — FAO Schwarz, whose famous New York toy store was shut down two years ago, is making a return.

Nearly 190 FAO Schwarz shops opened this week inside Bon-Ton, Carson’s and other department stores run by Bon-Ton Stores Inc. More than half of the FAO sections will roll out a nearly 6-foot-long piano mat so that shoppers can play a tune with their feet like Tom Hanks in the 1988 movie “Big.”

FAO’s New York store, known for its giant piano and large stuffed animals, was closed in 2015 by its owner at the time, Toys R Us. Last year, Toys R Us sold the FAO brand to consumer-product maker ThreeSixty Group.

The FAO shops will sell items like stuffed animals, train sets and the piano mat, which costs $130.

