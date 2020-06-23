Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are picking Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday via low-key primary elections.…

Republicans will pick among three political newcomers to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall. Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big name Republican chose to challenge him at this time.

With its fast growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump era and no statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade.

Republicans in Hampton Roads will decide whether Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.

