Mfume wins Democratic primary for full term in House

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume has won the Democratic nomination for a full term in the U.S. House seat once held by Elijah Cummings.

Mfume prevailed Tuesday in a crowded primary with nearly 20 candidates, including Cummings’ widow.

Mfume held the seat prior to Cummings in a majority-black district that includes parts of Baltimore and its suburbs.

Mfume easily won the seat in a special general election in April against Republican Kimberly Klacik.

Klacik won the GOP primary on Tuesday to challenge Mfume again in November. Democrats hold more than a 4-1 edge on Republicans in the district.

