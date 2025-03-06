The House censures Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump’s joint address to Congress

The House on Thursday voted to censure an unrepentant Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Green was joined in the well of the House by more than 20 fellow Democrats as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., read the censure resolution. Green and some of his colleagues began singing “We Shall Overcome,” an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement, as Johnson spoke. Republicans in the chamber yelled “order” as the singing continued. Eventually, Johnson declared the House in recess.

The resolution against Green was approved in a mostly party-line vote of 224-198. Ten Democrats voted for it; no Republicans voted against it.

Johnson had Green removed from the chamber during the early moments of Trump’s speech Tuesday night. Green stood and shouted at Trump after the Republican president said the Nov. 5 election had delivered a governing mandate not seen for many decades.

“You have no mandate,” the Houston lawmaker said, shaking a cane and refusing an order from Johnson to “take your seat, sir!”

Republicans acted quickly to rebuke Green with a censure resolution that officially registers the House’s deep disapproval of a member’s conduct.

There was also animated discussions among a handful of Green’s supporters and Republicans after the vote. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Democrats were upset because they believe the rules of decorum in the chamber are not being equally enforced.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., confirmed the tenor of the exchange.

“In terms of rules of decorum, they’re often violated by our Republican colleagues and the response is not punitive,” Pressley said.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, the resolution’s sponsor, said the censure effort was a “necessary, but difficult step.”

“This resolution is offered in all seriousness, something that I believe we must do in order to get us to the next level of conduct in this hallowed chamber,” said Newhouse, R-Wash.

Not the first outburst

It’s the latest fallout of the boisterous behavior that has occurred during more recent presidential addresses to Congress. Outbursts from lawmakers have happened on bothsides of the political aisle.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., noted that Republicans were silent when members of their conference interrupted Democratic President Joe Biden’s speech last year.

Some yelled “say her name” in reference to nursing student Laken Riley, as Biden spoke about immigration legislation that some lawmakers were working on. Riley was killed while running on the University of Georgia campus by a Venezuelan citizen who illegally entered the United States in 2022 and had been allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

“Nobody apologized for interrupting Joe Biden time and again,” McGovern said. “You talk about lack of decorum. Go back and look at the tapes, and there was silence from the other side.”

The resolution says Green’s actions were a “breach of proper conduct” during a joint address and that he had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms “after numerous disruptions.” Democrats tried to table it Wednesday, but that effort failed on a party-line vote.

Johnson tweeted before the vote that Green “disgraced the institution of Congress and the constituents he serves.”

“Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort,” Johnson said.

No apologies

Green, now serving his 11th term, offered no regrets Wednesday when he explained his actions. Before speaking in his own defense from the House floor, he walked up to the Republican side of the chamber and shook Newhouse’s hand. Green said he did not blame Johnson or those who had escorted him out after his outburst.

“Friends, I would do it again,” Green said.

Green took to the House floor again Thursday, hours after the vote. He even read the resolution and called himself a “proud, liberated Democrat, unbought, unbossed and unafraid.”

“I did disrupt and I did so because the president indicated he had a mandate and I wanted him to know he didn’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid,” Green said.

House Republicans last week passed a budget blueprint that seeks some $880 billion in savings over 10 years from the committee that handles health care spending, including Medicaid. Democrats warn cuts to the program are unavoidable under the GOP’s plan, yet Trump said last week about the state-federal health care program, “We’re not going to touch it.”

Some Democratic lawmakers skipped Trump’s address. Others walked out during it. With tensions clearly on the rise, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York had told colleagues beforehand that “it is important to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber.”

“I think Al Green was telling the truth,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif. He was among the dozens of Democrats who held up signs that said “False” and displayed other protest slogans throughout Trump’s speech.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was speaker during Trump’s first term, recalled her own memorable moment during a Trump address when she ripped his speech up after he handed it to her following his address.

“Everybody has to make their expression of how they see things. I think we should keep our focus on the president’s speech,” Pelosi said.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, was harshly critical of Green.

“Nobody takes him seriously,” Trump said. “He is an embarrassment to Congress but a much bigger embarrassment to the Democrats.”

Censures becoming less rare

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative Republicans, indicated that the censure vote was not the last of the efforts to punish Green. The group’s chairman, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said a resolution would be filed next week to take away Green’s committee assignments.

The punishment by censure is a rather infrequent event, with Green becoming the 28th House member cited. But there has been a spate in the past four years, beginning with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., in 2021, when Democrats were in the majority. In 2023, Republicans took back the House and censured three Democrats — Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and then-Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Adam Schiff of California.

Associated Press writers Matt Brown, Lisa Mascaro and Leah Askarinam contributed to this report.

