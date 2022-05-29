RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Congress News » Pelosi's husband arrested for DUI

Pelosi’s husband arrested for DUI

Diane Ruggiero and Lauren Fox, CNN

May 29, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, the public booking report says. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

Bail was set at $5,000 according to the booking report and records indicate he was released Sunday morning.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperon, said.

CNN has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up