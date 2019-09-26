Home » Congress News » Nancy Pelosi is subject…

Nancy Pelosi is subject of book by daughter Christine Pelosi

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 5:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming book on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes from someone who knows her well, daughter Christine Pelosi.

“The Nancy Pelosi Way” will be released Nov. 26, Skyhorse Publishing announced Thursday. Christine Pelosi’s book will examine how a mother of five became the first female house speaker and her current leadership of House Democrats during the Trump administration. According to Skyhorse, Christine Pelosi will weave together “the professional and personal experiences” of her mother.

Christine Pelosi is a Democratic Party strategist and author of “Campaign Boot Camp” and “Campaign Boot Camp 2.0.” Pelosi’s sister, Alexandra Pelosi, is a filmmaker and journalist who has made several documentaries about contemporary politics.

