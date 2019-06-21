202
Home » Congress News » Gun silencers would be…

Gun silencers would be barred under new federal legislation

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 12:31 pm 06/21/2019 12:31pm
Share

TTRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gun silencers like the one used in a recent lethal shooting in Virginia Beach would be banned under new legislation that New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is introducing.

The Democrat unveiled the legislation Friday at news conference in Trenton, alongside Democratic Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

New Jersey already bans silencers, but they’re lawful in many other states, including neighboring Pennsylvania. The new measure would open a 90-day buyback window for the estimated 1.5 million registered silencers.

Federal law requires their registration, as well as a $200 tax.

Last month a Virginia Beach employee used two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines to kill 12 people at a municipal building. The shooter was then killed in a gunbattle with police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!