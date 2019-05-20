202
Home » Congress News » Michigan's Amash, GOP Trump…

Michigan’s Amash, GOP Trump critic, faces primary challenge

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 1:25 pm 05/20/2019 01:25pm
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, speaks to the audience during a town hall meeting at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek, Mich. Amash, a Republican congressman from Michigan says he’s concluded that President Donald Trump has “engaged in impeachable conduct.” Congressman Justin Amash tweeted Saturday, May 18, 2019 that he has read the entire redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report. (Carly Geraci//Kalamazoo Gazette via AP, File)

GREENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, is facing a primary challenge.

Second-term state Rep. Jim Lower (LOW’-ur) announced Monday he’s running for the western Michigan seat. The announcement came two days after Amash sent a series of tweets , concluding that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election reveals Trump “engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.”

The 30-year-old Lower, of Greenville, says he made the announcement earlier than planned after Amash attacked Trump.

Lower calls himself a “pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-jobs, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family values Republican.”

Another Republican, Army National Guard veteran Tom Norton, announced last month he is running.

Amash was first elected in 2010 and overcame a 2014 primary challenge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!