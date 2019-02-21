202
Home » Congress News » Trump endorses Cornyn, who…

Trump endorses Cornyn, who is wary of O’Rourke 2020 threat

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 4:03 pm 02/21/2019 04:03pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing Sen. John Cornyn for re-election in 2020, saying the chamber’s No. 2 Republican “has done an outstanding job for the people of Texas.”

The president tweeted Thursday that Cornyn is “strong” on the Second Amendment, the U.S.-Mexico border and crime, and “loves” the military.

Trump added: “John has my complete and total endorsement.” Cornyn isn’t expected to have a close re-election fight.

Still, Trump’s endorsement follows Cornyn sending out a fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday titled “Stop Beto,” and suggesting that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke could challenge him.

O’Rourke nearly upset Sen. Ted Cruz in deeply conservative Texas in November and says he may run for Senate again — though most speculation has focused on him seeking the White House in 2020.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!