Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign paid $1,500 fine to NY state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The campaign of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been fined $1,500 for not having the required workers’ compensation for a month last year.

A spokeswoman for the New York state Workers’ Compensation Board, Melissa Stewart, said Friday that Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic campaign lacked coverage from March 31 to April 30.

She says the fine, first reported by the New York Daily News, has been paid.

Stewart says the coverage is “vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist, made bettering the lives of working people and the poor in her Queens-Bronx district a key component of her successful campaign to upset longtime incumbent Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.

A message left with her Washington office wasn’t returned.

