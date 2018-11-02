The Latest: Trump hails Ind. Senate candidate as ‘a fighter’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 8:20 p.m. President Donald Trump is delivering a ringing endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is running in a close race…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is delivering a ringing endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is running in a close race against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump is praising Braun at a Friday night rally in Indianapolis as a successful businessman and patriot who will fight every day for the people of Indiana.

Trump says Braun is “a fighter and he’s a winner.”

Trump also went after Donnelly, belittling him as “Sleepin’ Joe.”

Trump warned that Republican losses in the House and Senate would put “radical Democrats in charge of every congressional committee.”

The president was also joined by Vice President Mike Pence, the state’s former governor, and Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight.

__

8:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to bolster Republican enthusiasm ahead of next week’s midterm elections got a boost Friday night from a Hall of Fame basketball coach.

Trump was joined at a rally in Indianapolis by Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana Hoosiers for three decades.

Knight appeared briefly on stage, leading the crowd in a chant of, “Go get ’em, Donald!”

Knight also praised Trump as “a great defender of the United States of America.”

Trump had teased Knight’s appearance on Twitter, saying Knight has been “a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History!”

Trump was also joined in Indiana by Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of the state.

__

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump is firing back at his predecessor, Barack Obama, saying the former president didn’t keep his promises to voters.

Trump says Obama committed “lie after lie, broken promise after broken promise.” He says Obama’s pledge that “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” under the Affordable Care Act proved false. Some Americans were forced to change providers or health plans under the law.

Obama spoke Friday in Florida on behalf of gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, saying, “When people can just lie with abandon, democracy can’t work.”

Trump also says “nobody was worse to the press than Obama,” after Obama spoke in defense of the First Amendment.

Trump adds, “He’s talking about how I should be nice to the fake news, no thank you!”

__

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is taking victory lap after a strong October jobs report, saying on the campaign trail that Democrats would reverse the economic momentum.

Trump is speaking in West Virginia, where he is campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Trump says his administration has “over-performed” on his campaign promises to the American people.

Trump says this year’s races will decide whether Republicans will “keep making America great again,” or “whether we let the radical Democrats take control of Congress and take a giant wrecking ball to our economy and our future.”

Trump is trying to help Republicans overcome strong Democratic enthusiasm by highlighting what he claims are the consequences of the GOP losing control of Congress.

__

2:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is blaming the media — without evidence — for politically motivated and hate-based violence.

Here’s what he says at the White House: “The fake news is creating violence.”

The president says that “if the media would write correctly and fairly, you would have a lot less violence.”

His comments come less than a week after police said a man killed 11 Jews who were praying at a Pittsburgh synagogue. And just a week ago, authorities arrested a Florida man on charges of allegedly sending 15 explosive devices to prominent Democratic critics of the president.

Trump has rejected any responsibility for the role his rhetoric played in either incident, and his aides have said that only the alleged perpetrators should bare blame.

___

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is headed back out on the campaign trail with rallies Friday in West Virginia and Indiana. In Indiana, he’ll have help from Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana University Hoosiers.

Trump teased Knight’s appearance in a tweet, saying: “Don’t tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He’s been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History!”

Trump, Knight and Vice President Mike Pence will be stumping Friday for Republican Mike Braun, who is running in the Senate race against Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.

In West Virginia, Trump is campaigning for the GOP Senate candidate, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who’s in a tight race with the current senator, Democrat Joe Manchin.

