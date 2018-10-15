202
Trump to headline Monday rally in Houston for GOP candidates

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 9:36 pm 10/15/2018 09:36pm
HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign office has announced it will host a rally at NRG Arena in Houston to “expand” Republican majorities in Congress, but doesn’t specifically mention Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The campaign office says the event takes place Oct. 22 at the 8,000-seat convention hall. Trump is slated to headline the rally.

The president tweeted in August that he would hold a “major rally” for Cruz in the “biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, has a game-day capacity of 80,000.

The campaign says Trump wants to rally voters “to get out and vote … to protect and expand our Republican majorities in the House and Senate.”

Cruz faces Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in his bid of a second Senate term.

